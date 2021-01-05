Venus Isle
Jazz
1996
1.
Venus Isle (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
2.
Battle We Have Won (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
3.
All About You (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
4.
S.R.V. (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
5.
Lonely In The Night (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
6.
Manhattan (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
7.
Camel's Night Out (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
8.
Song For Lynette (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
9.
When The Sun Meets The Sky (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
10.
Pavilion (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30
11.
Venus Reprise (Extrait)
Eric Johnson
0:30