Verba Time
Rock
2010
1.
House On Fire (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
2.
In a Bar (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
3.
Pilgrim Said (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
4.
Policeman (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
5.
On the Floor (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
6.
Right from the Start (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
7.
Black (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
8.
Red and Yellow Rooms (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
9.
Underskin (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
10.
Sad Big Blue Eyes (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
11.
Angel's Arms (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30
12.
Prayers (Extrait)
Tango With Lions
0:30