Very Best of The Pogues
Pop
2006
1.
Dirty Old Town (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
2.
The Irish Rover (feat. The Dubliners) (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
3.
Sally MacLennane (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
4.
Fiesta (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
5.
A Pair of Brown Eyes (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
6.
Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
7.
The Body of an American (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
8.
Streams of Whiskey (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
9.
The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
10.
If I Should Fall from Grace with God (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
11.
Misty Morning, Albert Bridge (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
12.
Rain Street (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
13.
White City (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
14.
A Rainy Night in Soho (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
15.
London Girl (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
16.
Boys from the County Hell (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
17.
The Sunnyside of the Street (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
18.
Summer in Siam (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
19.
Hell's Ditch (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
20.
The Old Main Drag (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
21.
The Band Played Waltzing Matilda (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30