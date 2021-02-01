Very Best of The Pogues

Very Best of The Pogues

Pop

2006

1.

Dirty Old Town (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

The Irish Rover (feat. The Dubliners) (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

Sally MacLennane (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

Fiesta (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

A Pair of Brown Eyes (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

The Body of an American (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

Streams of Whiskey (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

If I Should Fall from Grace with God (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Misty Morning, Albert Bridge (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

Rain Street (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

White City (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
14.

A Rainy Night in Soho (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
15.

London Girl (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
16.

Boys from the County Hell (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
17.

The Sunnyside of the Street (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
18.

Summer in Siam (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
19.

Hell's Ditch (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
20.

The Old Main Drag (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
21.

The Band Played Waltzing Matilda (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 15 min

© WM UK