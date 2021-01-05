Vian, Prévert, Desnos
Jazz
2011
1.
Dans Ma Maison (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
2.
Après La Pluie (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
3.
Qu'Y A-T-Il (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
4.
Le Chat Et L'Oiseau (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
5.
Familiale (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
6.
Un Poète (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
7.
Chatterie (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
8.
Bonjour Chien (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
9.
Histoire Du Cheval (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
10.
Pater Noster (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
11.
(Extrait De) 22 Pièces Pour Shakespeare Pour Violoncelle Seul (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
12.
Ils Cassent Le Monde (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
13.
Prélude De La 1ère Suite Pour Violoncelle Seul (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
14.
Tentative De Description D'Un Dîner De Tête A Paris-France (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
15.
Les Fourmis (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
16.
Les Quatre Sans Cou (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
17.
Etranges Etrangers (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
18.
Les Mains Pleines (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
19.
Île Déserte (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
20.
Couplets De La Rue Saint-Martin (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
21.
Place Sainte-Catherine (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
22.
La Cène (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:20
23.
Je Voudrais Pas Crever (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
24.
Adrien (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
25.
Retour Au Pays (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
26.
Aujourd'hui Je Me Suis Promené (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
27.
Aujourd'hui (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
28.
Si Les Poètes Etaient Moins Bêtes (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
29.
Le Déserteur (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
30.
L'Ultimo Giorno (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
31.
A Tous Les Enfants (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
32.
L'Eléphant (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:29
33.
Le Dernier Poème (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
34.
Le paysage changeur (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
35.
Je Mourrais (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
36.
Deligny (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
37.
Pourquoi Que Je Vis (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
38.
Les Minots (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
39.
Barbara (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30