Viktor Kalabis: Strážnice op. 9 / Divertimento op. 10

Musique classique

2019

1.

Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: I. Andante con moto. Maestoso festivamente (Extrait)

0:30
2.

Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: II. Andante quasi polka (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: III. Allegro con brio. Leggierssimo (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: IV. Andante passionato (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: V. Vivo (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: I. Allegro con moto (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: II. Allegro vivo (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: III. Andante (Poco rubato) (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: IV. Vivo (Allegro molto) (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: V. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)

0:30

10 chansons

45 min

© Český rozhlas