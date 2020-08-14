Viktor Kalabis: Strážnice op. 9 / Divertimento op. 10
Musique classique
2019
1.
Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: I. Andante con moto. Maestoso festivamente (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: II. Andante quasi polka (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: III. Allegro con brio. Leggierssimo (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: IV. Andante passionato (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
Suite for Large Orchestra “Festival of Strážnice”, Op. 9: V. Vivo (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
6.
Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: I. Allegro con moto (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
7.
Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: II. Allegro vivo (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
8.
Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: III. Andante (Poco rubato) (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
9.
Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: IV. Vivo (Allegro molto) (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
10.
Divertimento for Wind Quintet, Op. 10: V. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30