Villa-Lobos: 5 Preludes, 12 Etudes
Musique classique
2013
1.
Preludes, W419: No. 1, Andantino espressivo (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
2.
Preludes, W419: No. 2, Andantino (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
3.
Preludes, W419: No. 3, Andante (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
4.
Preludes, W419: No. 4, Lento (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
5.
Preludes, W419: No. 5, Poco animato (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
6.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 1, Allegro non troppo (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
7.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 2, Allegro (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
8.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 3, Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
9.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 4, Moderato (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
10.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 5, Andantino (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
11.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 6, Poco allegro (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
12.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 7, Con anime (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
13.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 8, Moderato (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
14.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 9, Con anime (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
15.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 10, Con anime (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
16.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 11, Lento (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30
17.
12 Estudos, W235: No. 12, Anime (Extrait)
Lubomír Brabec
0:30