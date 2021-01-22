Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras Nos. 4 & 7 (Collection trésors, mono version)
Musique classique
1958
1.
No. 1, Preludio (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30
2.
No. 2, Coral (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30
3.
No. 3, Aria (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30
4.
No. 4, Dansa (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30
5.
No. 1, Preludio (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30
6.
No. 2, Giga (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30
7.
No. 3, Tocata (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30
8.
No. 4, Fuga (Extrait)
Orchestre National de France
0:30