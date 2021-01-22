Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras Nos. 4 & 7 (Collection trésors, mono version)

Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras Nos. 4 & 7 (Collection trésors, mono version)

Musique classique

1958

1.

No. 1, Preludio (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
2.

No. 2, Coral (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
3.

No. 3, Aria (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
4.

No. 4, Dansa (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
5.

No. 1, Preludio (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
6.

No. 2, Giga (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
7.

No. 3, Tocata (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
8.

No. 4, Fuga (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30

8 chansons

50 min

© BnF Collection

Albums

Tout voir

Slide 1 of 20