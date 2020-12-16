VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Choros No. 11 (Gothoni, Finnish Radio Symphony, Oramo)
Ralf Gothóni
Musique classique
1998
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
I. —
(Extrait)
Ralf Gothóni
0:30
2.
II. —
(Extrait)
Ralf Gothóni
0:30
3.
III. —
(Extrait)
Ralf Gothóni
0:30
3 chansons
1 h 01 min
© Ondine
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 16
Musique française pour quintette à vent
Ralf Gothóni
Piano Quartets - Strauss, R. / Mahler, G. / Schnittke, A.
Ralf Gothóni
BRITTEN, B.: Piano Concerto / Soirees musicales / Matinees musicales (Gothoni, Kamu)
Ralf Gothóni
SIBELIUS, J.: Sibelius Festival (Helsinki Philharmonic)
Ralf Gothóni
SCHNITTKE, A.: Piano Concerto / Violin Concerto No. 3 / Violin Sonata No. 3 (Gothoni, Lubotsky)
Ralf Gothóni
Sibelius: Works for Piano
Ralf Gothóni
Schubert: Sonatas in C Major D. 840; Sonata in A minor op. 164
Ralf Gothóni
Sallinen: Chamber Music Iii, Vi and V / Introduction and Tango Overture / Elegy for Sebastian Knight
Ralf Gothóni
Accueil
Ralf Gothóni
VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Choros No. 11 (Gothoni, Finnish Radio Symphony, Oramo)