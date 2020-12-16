Villa-Lobos: Symphony No. 10
Musique classique
2000
1.
Pt. I. The Earth and It's Creatures (Extrait)
Lothar Odinius
0:30
2.
Pt. II. War Cry (Bass, The Voice of the Earth) (Extrait)
Lothar Odinius
0:30
3.
Pt. III. Scherzo (Indian Natives, The Voice of the Earth) (Extrait)
Lothar Odinius
0:30
4.
Pt. IV. The Voice of the Earth and the Appearance of Anchieta (Amerindo, The Voice of the Earth, Indian Natives, Anchieta) (Extrait)
Lothar Odinius
0:30
5.
Pt. V. Glory in Heavens, and Peace on Earth (Chorus, Baritone) (Extrait)
Lothar Odinius
0:30