Villa-Lobos: Symphony No. 4, Piano Concerto No. 5, Momoprécoce & Chôros No. 5

Musique classique

2014

1.

I. Allegro impetuoso (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
2.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
3.

III. Lento (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
4.

IV. Allegro (avec fanfare) (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
5.

I. Allegro non troppo (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
6.

II. Poco adagio (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
7.

III. Allegretto scherzando (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
8.

IV. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
9.

Momoprecoce fantasy (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30
10.

Choros No. 5, "Alma brasileira" (Extrait)

Orchestre National de France

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Urania Records

