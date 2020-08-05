Villa-Lobos: Works for Cello and Piano
Musique classique
2016
1.
Divigacao for Cello and Piano, W461 (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
2.
Pequena Suite for Cello and Piano, W064: I. Romancette (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
3.
Pequena Suite for Cello and Piano, W064: II. Legendaria (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
4.
Pequena Suite for Cello and Piano, W064: III. Harmonias soltas (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
5.
Pequena Suite for Cello and Piano, W064: IV. Fugato (all' antica (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
6.
Pequena Suite for Cello and Piano, W064: V. Melodia (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
7.
Pequena Suite for Cello and Piano, W064: VI. Gavotte - Scherzo (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
8.
Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano, W103: I. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
9.
Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano, W103: II. Andante cantabile (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
10.
Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano, W103: III. Allegro scherzando (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
11.
Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano, W103: IV. Allegro vivace sostenuto (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
12.
Preludio No. 2, W065 (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
13.
Sonhar for Cello and Piano, W086 (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
14.
Capriccio for Cello and Piano. W 091 (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
15.
Elegie for Cello and Piano, W094 (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
16.
Berceuse for Cello and Piano, W088 (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30
17.
O canto do cisne negro, W122 (Extrait)
Heitor Villa-Lobos
0:30