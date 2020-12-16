Vintage Christmas Trio

Jazz

2017

1.

Deck the Halls (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
2.

It Came upon a Midnight Clear (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
3.

Joy to the World (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
4.

White Christmas (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
5.

Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
6.

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
7.

We Three Kings (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
8.

Up on the Housetop (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
9.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30
10.

Adeste fideles (O Come All Ye Faithful) (Extrait)

David Ian

0:30

10 chansons

34 min

© Prescott Records