Vintage Christmas Trio
Jazz
2017
1.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
2.
It Came upon a Midnight Clear (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
3.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
4.
White Christmas (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
5.
Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
6.
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
7.
We Three Kings (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
8.
Up on the Housetop (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
9.
Silver Bells (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30
10.
Adeste fideles (O Come All Ye Faithful) (Extrait)
David Ian
0:30