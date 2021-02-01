Vivaldi Gloria Magnificat

Musique classique

2005

1.

Kyrie (Canto gregoriano: Missa cum jubilis) (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
2.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: I. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
3.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: II. Et in terra pax (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
4.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: III. Laudamus te (Soprano, Mezzo-soprano) (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
5.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: IV. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:28
6.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: V. Propter magnam gloriam tuam (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
7.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: VI. Domine Deus (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
8.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: VII. Domine fili unigenite (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
9.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: VIII. Domine Deus, agnus Dei (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
10.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: IX. Qui tollis peccata mundi (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
11.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: X. Qui sedes ad dexteram patris (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
12.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: XI. Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
13.

Gloria in D Major, RV 589: XII. Cum sancto spiritu (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
14.

Sinfonia for Strings in B minor, 'Sinfonia al Santo Sepolcro' RV169 (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
15.

Laetatus sum (Salmo 121) RV607 (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
16.

Hymnus 'Ave maris stella' (Canto Gregoriano) (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
17.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Magnificat anima mea (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
18.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Et exsultavit (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
19.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: III. Et misericordia ejus (Chorus). Andante molto (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
20.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Fecit potentiam (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
21.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Esurientes implevit (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
22.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Suscepit Israel (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
23.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Sicut locutus est (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
24.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Gloria Patri (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
25.

Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Antiphona, Salve Regina (Canto gregoriano) (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
26.

Laudate Dominum in D minor RV606 (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
27.

Sonata in E flat major for 2 violins, viola and basso continuo "al santo sepolcro" F.XVI, 2/RV 130 (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30
28.

In exitu Israel (Salmo 113) RV064 (Extrait)

Andrew Parrott

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 07 min

