Vivaldi Gloria Magnificat
Musique classique
2005
1.
Kyrie (Canto gregoriano: Missa cum jubilis) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
2.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: I. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
3.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: II. Et in terra pax (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
4.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: III. Laudamus te (Soprano, Mezzo-soprano) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
5.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: IV. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:28
6.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: V. Propter magnam gloriam tuam (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
7.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: VI. Domine Deus (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
8.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: VII. Domine fili unigenite (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
9.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: VIII. Domine Deus, agnus Dei (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
10.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: IX. Qui tollis peccata mundi (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
11.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: X. Qui sedes ad dexteram patris (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
12.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: XI. Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
13.
Gloria in D Major, RV 589: XII. Cum sancto spiritu (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
14.
Sinfonia for Strings in B minor, 'Sinfonia al Santo Sepolcro' RV169 (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
15.
Laetatus sum (Salmo 121) RV607 (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
16.
Hymnus 'Ave maris stella' (Canto Gregoriano) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
17.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Magnificat anima mea (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
18.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Et exsultavit (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
19.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: III. Et misericordia ejus (Chorus). Andante molto (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
20.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Fecit potentiam (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
21.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Esurientes implevit (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
22.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Suscepit Israel (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
23.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Sicut locutus est (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
24.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Gloria Patri (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
25.
Magnificat in G Minor, RV 610b: Antiphona, Salve Regina (Canto gregoriano) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
26.
Laudate Dominum in D minor RV606 (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
27.
Sonata in E flat major for 2 violins, viola and basso continuo "al santo sepolcro" F.XVI, 2/RV 130 (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
28.
In exitu Israel (Salmo 113) RV064 (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30