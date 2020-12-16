Vocal and Instrumental Music (English) - Jones, R. / Dowland, J. / Campion, T. (Lie Down, Poor Heart - English Lute Songs and Folk Ballads)
Musique classique
2000
1.
O waly waly (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
2.
I will give my love an apple (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
3.
Black is the Colour (Of My True Love's Hair) (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
4.
The Isle of Aigas (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
5.
Mary, Young and Fair (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
6.
What if I Seek for Love of Thee? (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
7.
Lie Down, Poor Heart (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
8.
Say, Love, if ever thou didst find (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
9.
Sorrow, stay, lend true repentant tears (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
10.
I saw my lady weep (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
11.
Never Weather-beaten Saile More Willing Bent to Shore: Never weather-beaten saile more willing bent to shore (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
12.
Prelude (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
13.
Corranto (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
14.
No. 1. Cuperaree or Grayes inn (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
15.
A Coranto (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
16.
Grays Inn Mask (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
17.
The Fairy Masque (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
18.
The Three Ravens (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
19.
Home Again, Market is Done (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
20.
Joane to the May Pole (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
21.
Down by the Salley Gardens (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
22.
Variations on the Scottish Air (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
23.
Greensleeves (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
24.
The Foggy Dew (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30