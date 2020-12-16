Vocal and Instrumental Music (English) - Jones, R. / Dowland, J. / Campion, T. (Lie Down, Poor Heart - English Lute Songs and Folk Ballads)

Musique classique

2000

1.

O waly waly (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
2.

I will give my love an apple (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
3.

Black is the Colour (Of My True Love's Hair) (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
4.

The Isle of Aigas (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
5.

Mary, Young and Fair (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
6.

What if I Seek for Love of Thee? (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
7.

Lie Down, Poor Heart (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
8.

Say, Love, if ever thou didst find (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
9.

Sorrow, stay, lend true repentant tears (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
10.

I saw my lady weep (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
11.

Never Weather-beaten Saile More Willing Bent to Shore: Never weather-beaten saile more willing bent to shore (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
12.

Prelude (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
13.

Corranto (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
14.

No. 1. Cuperaree or Grayes inn (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
15.

A Coranto (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
16.

Grays Inn Mask (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
17.

The Fairy Masque (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
18.

The Three Ravens (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
19.

Home Again, Market is Done (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
20.

Joane to the May Pole (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
21.

Down by the Salley Gardens (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
22.

Variations on the Scottish Air (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
23.

Greensleeves (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
24.

The Foggy Dew (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Dorian Sono Luminus