Vocal Pop Hits, Vol. 13
Pop
2013
1.
I Wanna Be Loved by You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Stormy Weather (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
But the World Goes Round (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Come Fly with Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
The Best Is yet to Come (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Wild Is the Wind (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
At Last (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Nearness of You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Al Di La (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Always (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
A Man and a Woman (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Lullaby of Broadway (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Straighten up and Fly Right (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
A Tisket, A Tasket (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
20.
Embraceable You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
I'll Be Seeing You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
On the Sunny Side of the Street (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
The Night We Called It a Day (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Me and My Shadow (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30