Vocal Pop Hits, Vol. 4

Pop

2013

1.

S Wonderful (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ra (Irish Lullabye) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

A Lovely Way to Spend an Evening (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

But Not for Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Oh, Marie (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Home (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Let's Face the Music and Dance (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Why (Don't You Do Right) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

I Only Have Eyes for You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

The Way You Look Tonight (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Happy Trails (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Marine's Hymn (Halls of Montezuma) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

For Once in My Life (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Steppin' out with My Baby (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

Christmas in Killarney (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Make 'Em Laugh (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Memories (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

All or Nothing at All (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Glad to Be Unhappy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

Lonely Town (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

Stars Fell on Alabama (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

They Can't Take That Away from Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Limitless Hits