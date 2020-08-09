Vocal Pop Hits, Vol. 4
Pop
2013
1.
S Wonderful (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ra (Irish Lullabye) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
A Lovely Way to Spend an Evening (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
But Not for Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Oh, Marie (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Home (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Let's Face the Music and Dance (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Why (Don't You Do Right) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
I Only Have Eyes for You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
The Way You Look Tonight (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Happy Trails (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Marine's Hymn (Halls of Montezuma) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
For Once in My Life (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Steppin' out with My Baby (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Christmas in Killarney (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Make 'Em Laugh (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Memories (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
All or Nothing at All (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Glad to Be Unhappy (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Lonely Town (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Stars Fell on Alabama (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
They Can't Take That Away from Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30