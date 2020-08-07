Vocal Pop Hits, Vol. 6

Pop

2013

1.

Oh! You Beautiful Doll (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

The Impossible Dream (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Sleigh Ride (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Love Letters (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Little Girl Blue (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Someone Loves You Honey (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

That's All (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Mona Lisa (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Make Someone Happy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

I'm in the Mood for Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

They Can't Take That Away from Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Me and My Shadow (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

You'd Be so Nice to Come Home To (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Lullaby of Broadway (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

I Can't Believe That You're in Love with Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Toot Toot Tootsie, Goodbye (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

As Long as I Live (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Blue Skies (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Almost Like Being in Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Here's to the Winners (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

Moonlight Serenade (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

Taking a Chance on Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 10 min

