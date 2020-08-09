Vocal Pop Hits, Vol. 9

Pop

2013

1.

(I Could Only) Whisper Your Name (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

I'm Through with Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

A Fine Romance (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

What's New (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Up a Lazy River (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Smile (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Beer Barrel Polka (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Long Ago and Far Away (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

You Go to My Head (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

More (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Give Me the Simple Life (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

The Gang That Sang 'Heart of My Heart' (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

I'm Through with Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

With Plenty of Money and You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

I'm an Errand Girl for Rhythm (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Don't Bring Lulu (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Christmas Memories (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

I Get a Kick out of You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

My Funny Valentine (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

That Old Black Magic (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

You Turned My World Around (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Limitless Hits