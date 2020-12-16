Voices of Byzantium: Medieval Byzantine Chant from Mt. Sinai

Musique classique

2020

1.

I. Invitatorium (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
2.

II. Proemium (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
3.

III. Anoixantaria (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
4.

IV. Doxology of the Anoixantaria (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
5.

Va. Kekragarion. Psalm 140 No. 1 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
6.

Vb. Kekragarion. Psalm 140 No. 2 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
7.

Vc. Kekragarion. Psalm 140 Nos. 3-5 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
8.

VI. 3 Stichera Prosomoia for St. Catherine (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
9.

VIIa. Doxastikon. Sticheron Idiomelon, Pt. 1 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
10.

VIIb. Doxastikon. Sticheron Idiomelon, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
11.

I. Sticheron (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
12.

II. First Canticle (Ode 7) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
13.

III. Sticheron. The Angel of the Lord (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
14.

IV. Conclusion of the First Canticle (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
15.

V. Second Canticle (Ode 8) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
16.

VI. Kalophonic Sticheron. When the Tyrant Saw (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
17.

VII. Conclusion of the Second Canticle (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Cappella Romana