Voices of Byzantium: Medieval Byzantine Chant from Mt. Sinai
Musique classique
2020
1.
I. Invitatorium (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
2.
II. Proemium (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
3.
III. Anoixantaria (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
4.
IV. Doxology of the Anoixantaria (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
5.
Va. Kekragarion. Psalm 140 No. 1 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
6.
Vb. Kekragarion. Psalm 140 No. 2 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
7.
Vc. Kekragarion. Psalm 140 Nos. 3-5 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
8.
VI. 3 Stichera Prosomoia for St. Catherine (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
9.
VIIa. Doxastikon. Sticheron Idiomelon, Pt. 1 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
10.
VIIb. Doxastikon. Sticheron Idiomelon, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
11.
I. Sticheron (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
12.
II. First Canticle (Ode 7) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
13.
III. Sticheron. The Angel of the Lord (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
14.
IV. Conclusion of the First Canticle (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
15.
V. Second Canticle (Ode 8) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
16.
VI. Kalophonic Sticheron. When the Tyrant Saw (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
17.
VII. Conclusion of the Second Canticle (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30