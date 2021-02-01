Vol. 2

Vol. 2

Rock

2006

1.

In the Arena (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
2.

Suppose They Give a War and No One Comes (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
3.

Buddha (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
4.

Smell of Incense (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
5.

Overture: WCPAEB, Pt. II (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
6.

Queen Nymphet (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
7.

Unfree Child (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
8.

Carte Blanche (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
9.

Delicate Fawn (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
10.

Tracy Had a Hard Day Sunday (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
11.

Smell of Incense (Single Mix) (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
12.

Unfree Child (Single Mix) (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30

12 chansons

39 min

© Rhino