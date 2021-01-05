W.D.O. BEST
Musique classique
2007
1.
World Dreams (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
American in Paris (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
Un Homme et Une Femme (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
Treize Jours en France (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
The Windmills of Your Mind (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
Les Demoiselles de Rochefort (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
7.
The Pink Panther (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
8.
China Town (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
9.
Ironside (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
10.
"Dressed to Kill" Main Theme (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
11.
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
12.
Mission Impossible (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
13.
Ave Maria (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
14.
Waltz II Suite For Jazz Orchestra No. 2 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30