Waiting for Herb
Pop
1987
1.
Tuesday Morning (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
2.
Smell of Petroleum (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
3.
Haunting (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
4.
Once Upon a Time (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
5.
Sitting on Top of the World (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
6.
Drunken Boat (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
7.
Big City (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
8.
Girl from the Wadi Hammamat (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
9.
Modern World (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
10.
Pachinko (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
11.
My Baby's Gone (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
12.
Small Hours (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
13.
First Day of Forever (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
14.
Train Kept Rolling On (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
15.
Paris St. Germaine (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30