Waiting For The Punchline
Rock
2008
1.
There Is No God (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
2.
Cynical (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
3.
Tell Me Something I Don't Know (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
4.
Hip Today (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
5.
Naked (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
6.
Midnight Express (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
7.
Leave Me Alone (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
8.
No Respect (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
9.
Evilangelist (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
10.
Shadow Boxing (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
11.
Unconditionally (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
12.
Waiting For The Punchline (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30