Waiting for the Sun
Rock
1975
1.
Hello, I Love You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Love Street (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Not to Touch the Earth (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Summer's Almost Gone (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Wintertime Love (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Spanish Caravan (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
My Wild Love (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
We Could Be so Good Together (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Yes, the River Knows (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30