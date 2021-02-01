Waiting for the Sun (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Waiting for the Sun (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Rock

2018

Disque 1

1.

Hello, I Love You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Love Street (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Not to Touch the Earth (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Summer's Almost Gone (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Wintertime Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Spanish Caravan (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

My Wild Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

We Could Be So Good Together (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Yes, The River Knows (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 2

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Not To Touch The Earth (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

9.

10.

Texas Radio & the Big Beat (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

12.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Rhino - Elektra