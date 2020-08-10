Walc & Boston - Taniec Towarzyski - Najpiękniejsze Tańce Świata
Pop
2015
1.
English Waltz (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
2.
Nice Boston (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
3.
Paris Dancing (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
4.
Paris Montreal (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
5.
Waltz No. 2 by Shostakovich (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
6.
In Paris (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
7.
Lovely Song (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
8.
Under the Sky of Paris (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
9.
Our Story (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
10.
Mademoiselle De Paris (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
11.
Delicioso (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
12.
Dance in Paris (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
13.
Paris by Night (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
14.
Rondo Parisian (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
15.
Paris Accordion (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30