Walk on Jindal's Splinters
Rock
2015
1.
Ooh-Poo–Pah–Doo (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
House of the Rising Sun (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
3.
Don't Mess with My Toot Toot (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
4.
Mother in Law (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
5.
Bangkok (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
6.
Judy in Disguise (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
7.
Working in a Coal Mine (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
8.
Land of 1,000 Dances (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
9.
Walk on Guilded Splinters (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
10.
Fannie Mae (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
11.
Just a Little Bit (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30