Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers on Warner Brothers, 1960-1969
Pop
2007
Disque 1
1.
Cathy's Clown (Extrait)
2.
So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad) (Extrait)
3.
Walk Right Back (Extrait)
4.
Love Hurts (Extrait)
5.
Sleepless Nights (Extrait)
6.
Nashville Blues (Extrait)
7.
Lucille (Extrait)
8.
What Kind of Girl Are You (Extrait)
9.
Made to Love (Extrait)
10.
Radio and TV (Extrait)
11.
Stick with Me Baby (Extrait)
12.
Always It's You (Extrait)
13.
Temptation (Extrait)
14.
Ebony Eyes (Extrait)
15.
Crying in the Rain (Extrait)
16.
Don't Blame Me (Single Version) (Extrait)
17.
True Love (Extrait)
18.
That's Old Fashioned (That's the Way It Should Be) (Extrait)
19.
Nancy's Minuet (Extrait)
20.
I'm Not Angry (Extrait)
21.
How Can I Meet Her? (Extrait)
22.
Burma Shave (Extrait)
23.
Muskrat (Single Version) (Extrait)
24.
Just One Time (Extrait)
25.
Lonely Street (Extrait)
26.
Sweet Dreams (Extrait)
Disque 2
1.
The Price of Love (Extrait)
2.
Man with Money (Extrait)
3.
Love Is Strange (Extrait)
4.
Give Me a Sweetheart (Extrait)
5.
You're the One I Love (Extrait)
6.
You're My Girl (Extrait)
7.
Kiss Your Man Goodbye (Extrait)
8.
Gone, Gone, Gone (Extrait)
9.
Don't Let the Whole World Know (Extrait)
10.
Don't Forget to Cry (Extrait)
11.
Nothing Matters but You (Extrait)
12.
It's All Over (Extrait)
13.
Empty Boxes (Extrait)
14.
Bowling Green (Extrait)
15.
Love of the Common People (Extrait)
16.
(I'd Be) A Legend in My Time (Extrait)
17.
I'm Movin' On (Extrait)
18.
T for Texas (Extrait)
19.
I Wonder If I Care as Much (Extrait)
20.
Lord of the Manor (Extrait)
21.
Sing Me Back Home (Extrait)
22.
Shady Grove (Extrait)
23.
Cuckoo Bird (Extrait)
24.
I'm on My Way Home Again (Extrait)
