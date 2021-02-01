Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers on Warner Brothers, 1960-1969

Pop

2007

Disque 1

1.

Cathy's Clown (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
2.

So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad) (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
3.

Walk Right Back (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
4.

Love Hurts (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
5.

Sleepless Nights (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
6.

Nashville Blues (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
7.

Lucille (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
8.

What Kind of Girl Are You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
9.

Made to Love (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
10.

Radio and TV (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
11.

Stick with Me Baby (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
12.

Always It's You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
13.

Temptation (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
14.

Ebony Eyes (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
15.

Crying in the Rain (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
16.

Don't Blame Me (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
17.

True Love (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
18.

That's Old Fashioned (That's the Way It Should Be) (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
19.

Nancy's Minuet (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
20.

I'm Not Angry (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
21.

How Can I Meet Her? (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
22.

Burma Shave (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
23.

Muskrat (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
24.

Just One Time (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
25.

Lonely Street (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
26.

Sweet Dreams (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30

Disque 2

1.

The Price of Love (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
2.

Man with Money (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
3.

Love Is Strange (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
4.

Give Me a Sweetheart (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
5.

You're the One I Love (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
6.

You're My Girl (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
7.

Kiss Your Man Goodbye (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
8.

Gone, Gone, Gone (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
9.

Don't Let the Whole World Know (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
10.

Don't Forget to Cry (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
11.

Nothing Matters but You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
12.

It's All Over (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
13.

Empty Boxes (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
14.

Bowling Green (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
15.

Love of the Common People (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
16.

(I'd Be) A Legend in My Time (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
17.

I'm Movin' On (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
18.

T for Texas (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
19.

I Wonder If I Care as Much (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
20.

Lord of the Manor (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
21.

Sing Me Back Home (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
22.

Shady Grove (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
23.

Cuckoo Bird (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
24.

I'm on My Way Home Again (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30

50 chansons

2 h 04 min

© Rhino