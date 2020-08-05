Walk the Line (disc one)

Country

2006

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Come In Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Two Timin' Woman (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Wide Open Road (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Charly Records