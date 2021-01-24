Walk The Line

Pop

2020

1.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Hey! Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Going to Memphis (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

14 chansons

36 min

© Studiomasters