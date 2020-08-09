Walking the Line
Country
2012
1.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Ring of Fire (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Peace in the Valley (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Sunday Morning Come Down (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
A Boy Named Sue (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Highwayman (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Sixteen Tons (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
The Wall (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I Got Stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
City of New Orleans (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Jackson (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
If I Were a Carpenter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Orange Blossom Special (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Casey Jones (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30