Water From The Wells Of Home

Country

2003

1.

Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

As Long As I Live (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Where Did We Go Right (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

The Last Of The Drifters (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Call Me The Breeze (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

That Old Wheel (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Sweeter Than The Flowers (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

A Croft In Clachan (The Ballad Of Rob MacDunn) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

New Moon Over Jamaica (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Water From The Wells Of Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Johnny Cash Interview (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

11 chansons

37 min

© Mercury Nashville