Way Back Home
Jazz
1996
Disque 1
1.
The Young Rabbits (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
2.
Freedom Sound (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
3.
Brother Barnard (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
4.
Tough Talk (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
5.
Scratch (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
6.
Blues Up Tight (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
7.
Eleanor Rigby (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
8.
Inside The Outside (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
9.
Jazz! (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
10.
Thank You (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
11.
Golden Slumbers (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
12.
Way Back Home (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Put It Where You Want It (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
2.
So Far Away (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
3.
Sweet Revival (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
4.
That's How I Feel (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
5.
Three Children (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
6.
Mosadi (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
7.
A Shade Of Blues (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
8.
Tough Talk (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
9.
Don't Let It Get You Down (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
10.
A Message From The Inner City (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
11.
A Search For Soul (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Scratch (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
2.
Hard Times (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
3.
Stomp And Buck Dance (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
4.
Double Bubble (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
5.
Crossfire (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
6.
Lilies Of The Nile (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
7.
When There's Love Around (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
8.
A Ballad For Joe (Louis) (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
9.
Whispering Pines (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
10.
Chain Reaction (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
11.
Creole (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Free As The Wind (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
2.
Sweet N' Sour (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
3.
I Felt The Love (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
4.
Spiral (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
5.
Nite Crawler (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
6.
Keep That Same Old Feeling (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
7.
It Happens Everyday (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
8.
Snowflake (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
9.
Fairy Tales (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
10.
Street Life (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
11.
Way Back Home (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30