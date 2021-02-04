Way Back Home

Way Back Home

Jazz

1996

Disque 1

1.

The Young Rabbits (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
2.

Freedom Sound (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
3.

Brother Barnard (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
4.

Tough Talk (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
5.

Scratch (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
6.

Blues Up Tight (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
7.

Eleanor Rigby (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
8.

Inside The Outside (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
9.

Jazz! (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
10.

Thank You (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
11.

Golden Slumbers (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
12.

Way Back Home (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Put It Where You Want It (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
2.

So Far Away (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
3.

Sweet Revival (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
4.

That's How I Feel (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
5.

Three Children (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
6.

Mosadi (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
7.

A Shade Of Blues (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
8.

Tough Talk (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
9.

Don't Let It Get You Down (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
10.

A Message From The Inner City (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
11.

A Search For Soul (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Scratch (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
2.

Hard Times (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
3.

Stomp And Buck Dance (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
4.

Double Bubble (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
5.

Crossfire (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
6.

Lilies Of The Nile (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
7.

When There's Love Around (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
8.

A Ballad For Joe (Louis) (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
9.

Whispering Pines (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
10.

Chain Reaction (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
11.

Creole (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Free As The Wind (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
2.

Sweet N' Sour (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
3.

I Felt The Love (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
4.

Spiral (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
5.

Nite Crawler (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
6.

Keep That Same Old Feeling (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
7.

It Happens Everyday (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
8.

Snowflake (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
9.

Fairy Tales (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
10.

Street Life (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
11.

Way Back Home (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30

45 chansons

4 h 38 min

© Verve