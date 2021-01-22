We Are-Underground-Black Metal Football
Rock
2020
1.
In Champions League with Satan (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
2.
DDT alla GTT (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
3.
Fuck the 80's (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
4.
Fallout Buccaneers (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
5.
Il mare fa cagare (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
6.
I Took Seth Putnam's Body Beacause Chris Burnes Asked Me To (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
7.
Ravens (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
8.
The Day of the Goat (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
9.
Intolleranza (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30
10.
Shut up! (Extrait)
Gemini
0:30