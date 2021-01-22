We Are-Underground-Black Metal Football

Rock

2020

1.

In Champions League with Satan (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
2.

DDT alla GTT (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
3.

Fuck the 80's (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
4.

Fallout Buccaneers (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
5.

Il mare fa cagare (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
6.

I Took Seth Putnam's Body Beacause Chris Burnes Asked Me To (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
7.

Ravens (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
8.

The Day of the Goat (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
9.

Intolleranza (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30
10.

Shut up! (Extrait)

Gemini

0:30

10 chansons

23 min

© This Winter Will Last Forever

