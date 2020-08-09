We Got the Beat: 80's Pop Hits
Pop
2012
1.
We Got the Beat (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
2.
Every Breath You Take (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
3.
After All (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
4.
God Bless the USA (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
5.
Wishing Well (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
6.
He Ain't No Competition (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
7.
If You Go Away (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
8.
Nathan Jones (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
9.
Making Love Out of Nothing At All (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
10.
Eternal Flame (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
11.
You Got It All (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
12.
99 Red Balloons (99 Luftballons) (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
13.
You Are the One (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
14.
Never Be the Same (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
15.
Victims (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
16.
Everybody's Got to Learn Sometime (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30