We're Here Because We're Here (Deluxe)

We're Here Because We're Here (Deluxe)

Métal

2011

1.

Thin Air (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
2.

Summer Night Horizon (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
3.

Dreaming Light (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
4.

Everything (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
5.

Angels Walk Among Us (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
6.

Presence (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
7.

A Simple Mistake (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
8.

Get Off Get Out (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
9.

Universal (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
10.

Hindsight (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
11.

Angels Walk Among Us (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
12.

Presence (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
13.

A Simple Mistake (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
14.

Everything (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
15.

Dreaming Light (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
16.

Universal (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 33 min

© The End Records