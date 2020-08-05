We're Not in Kansas the Live Bootleg 1993 - 1998
Rock
2017
Disque 1
1.
All Go Together (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
We're Not in Kansas (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
What Are You Working For (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Chester's Farm (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Wonderland (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
Pink Marshmallow Moon (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Ships (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
Long Way Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
Alone (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
The One I Love (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
In a Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Chance (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Lost Patrol (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Don't Fear the Reaper (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Hey Hey, My My (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
You Dreamer (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
I'm Not Ashamed (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
One in a Million (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
Send You (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
We're Not in Kansas (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
Hey Hey, My My (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
Rockin' in the Free World (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
Disque 3
1.
All Go Together (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Harvest Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
King of Emotion (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Thirteen Valleys (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
One Great Thing (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
Winter Sky (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Long Way Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
Ships (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
The Storm (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
Everything I Need (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
River of Hope (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
13.
Just a Shadow (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
14.
We're Not in Kansas (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
15.
Come Back to Me (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Peace in Our Time (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
In a Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Chance (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Rockin' in the Free World (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Don't Fear the Reaper (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Introduction by Mark (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
All Go Together #1 (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
All Go Together #2 (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
You Dreamer (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
Ships (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
I'm Not Ashamed (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
13.
Just a Shadow (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
14.
Long Way Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
15.
The Storm (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
16.
Thirteen Valleys (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
Disque 5
1.
Don't Fear the Reaper (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
We're Not in Kansas (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
In a Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Peace in Our Time (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Found out About You (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Rockin' in the Free World (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
Chance (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Tracks of My Tears (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
You Dreamer (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
Chance (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
In a Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
13.
Daydream Believer (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30