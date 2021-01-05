We Remember Tommy Dorsey Too!

We Remember Tommy Dorsey Too!

Jazz

1962

1.

Boogie Woogie (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
2.

The Night We Called It A Day (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
3.

Sunny Side Of The Street (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
4.

Song Of India (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
5.

There Are Such Things (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
6.

I'm Gettin' Sentimental Over You (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
7.

Yes Indeed (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
8.

I'll Never Smile Again (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
9.

Opus #1 (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
10.

Once In A While (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
11.

Swannee River (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30
12.

Marie (Extrait)

The Modernaires

0:30

12 chansons

34 min

© CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)