We Remember Tommy Dorsey Too!
Jazz
1962
1.
Boogie Woogie (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
2.
The Night We Called It A Day (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
3.
Sunny Side Of The Street (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
4.
Song Of India (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
5.
There Are Such Things (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
6.
I'm Gettin' Sentimental Over You (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
7.
Yes Indeed (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
8.
I'll Never Smile Again (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
9.
Opus #1 (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
10.
Once In A While (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
11.
Swannee River (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30
12.
Marie (Extrait)
The Modernaires
0:30