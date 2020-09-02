We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Musique pour enfants

2005

1.

When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Five Little Reindeer Pulling A Sleigh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Santa Dad (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Ding Dong Merrily On High (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Christmas Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Jolly Old Saint Nicolas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

God Bless The Master Of This House (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

He's The Little Boy That Santa Forgot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

RIP Christmas Cracker (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:14
10.

Merry Xmas Everybody (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Babooshka Your Christmas Bells Are Sounding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

The Magic Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Jingle Bells (With The Singing Dogs) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing By (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Mister Santa (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Man's Best Friend (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Once In Royal David's City (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

23 chansons

39 min

© CRS Records