Weihnachtszauber, Die Schöensten Weihnachtslieder

Weihnachtszauber, Die Schöensten Weihnachtslieder

Musique de Noël

2017

1.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
2.

All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
3.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
4.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
5.

This Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
6.

Caroling, Caroling (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
7.

Deck the Hall (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
8.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
9.

Do They Know It's Chritmas? (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
10.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
11.

Feliz Navidad (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
12.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
13.

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
14.

Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
15.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
16.

Happy Xmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
17.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
18.

Here Comes Santa Claus (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
19.

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
20.

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
21.

Alleluia (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
22.

Noel! Noel! (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
23.

The Night Before Christmas Song (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
24.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
25.

O Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
26.

Joy to the World (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
27.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
28.

Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
29.

Santa Baby (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
30.

We Three Kings of Orient Are (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 21 min

© Music Master