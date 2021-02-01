Welcome Back

Pop

1976

1.

Hideaway (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
2.

She's Funny (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
3.

You Go Your Way and I'll Go Mine (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
4.

Didn't Wanna Have to Do It (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
5.

One Step Forward, Two Steps Back (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
6.

Welcome Back (Theme from Welcome Back, Kotter) (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
7.

I Needed Her Most When I Told Her to Go (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
8.

A Song a Day in Nashville (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
9.

Warm Baby (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30
10.

Let This Be Our Time to Get Along (Extrait)

John Sebastian

0:30

10 chansons

33 min

© Rhino - Warner Records