Welcome Back
Pop
1976
1.
Hideaway (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
2.
She's Funny (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
3.
You Go Your Way and I'll Go Mine (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
4.
Didn't Wanna Have to Do It (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
5.
One Step Forward, Two Steps Back (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
6.
Welcome Back (Theme from Welcome Back, Kotter) (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
7.
I Needed Her Most When I Told Her to Go (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
8.
A Song a Day in Nashville (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
9.
Warm Baby (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30
10.
Let This Be Our Time to Get Along (Extrait)
John Sebastian
0:30