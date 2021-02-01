Weld (Live)

Pop

2009

1.

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
2.

Crime in the City (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
3.

Blowin' in the Wind (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
4.

Welfare Mothers (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
5.

Love to Burn (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
6.

Cinnamon Girl (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
7.

Mansion on the Hill (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
8.

F*!#in' Up (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
9.

Cortez the Killer (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
10.

Powderfinger (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
11.

Love and Only Love (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
12.

Rockin' in the Free World (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
13.

Like a Hurricane (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
14.

Farmer John (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
15.

Tonight's the Night (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
16.

Roll Another Number (For the Road) (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30

16 chansons

2 h 01 min

© Reprise