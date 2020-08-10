West Coast Serenade
Musique classique
2005
1.
Romanza D'Amour (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
2.
Come By The Hills (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
3.
Gymnopedie #1 (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
4.
Morning Has Broken (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
5.
Song For Justin (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
6.
Carrighfergus (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
7.
Song Of Joy (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
8.
O'Carolan's Journey To Cashel (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
9.
Jesu, Joy Of Man's Desiring (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
10.
Castles In The Sand (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
11.
Ye Banks And Braes (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
12.
Mountains And Meadows (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
13.
Minuet In G Major (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30