What Does It Take (To Keep A Man Like You Satisfied)

What Does It Take (To Keep A Man Like You Satisfied) (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

You Taught Me Everything That I Know

You Taught Me Everything That I Know (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

What I Go Thru (To Keep Holding On To You)

What I Go Thru (To Keep Holding On To You) (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

Something Comes Over Me

Something Comes Over Me (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

I Can't See Me Without You

I Can't See Me Without You (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

What Does It Take (To Keep a Man Like You Satisfied)