What'S Following Me?

Pop rock

1996

1.

A Glass Unkissed (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
2.

Where Is The Healing? (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
3.

Don't Ask Me Why (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
4.

Precious Little (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
5.

Whisper A Prayer To The Moon (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
6.

Trapped Inside (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
7.

Sleepless (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
8.

My Own Sweet Bed Tonight (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
9.

Biochemistry (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
10.

The Weatherman (Twelve Days) (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
11.

The Fire Overhead (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
12.

All That Surrounds Me (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30

12 chansons

59 min

© Columbia