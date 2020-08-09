What's Left Is Forever

Pop

2013

1.

This Love Is Here to Stay (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
2.

Easy Tiger (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
3.

Running on Fumes (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
4.

Shine (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
5.

Soulsister (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
6.

Man on a Wire (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
7.

I Never Knew That What I Didn't Know Could Kill Me (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
8.

Interlude (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
9.

City Lights (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
10.

So Long (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
11.

The Sculptor (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
12.

But We Did (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
13.

This Next Wave Is a Big One (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
14.

The Great Plains (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
15.

Love's Enough (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30
16.

Shine (Extrait)

Thomas Dybdahl

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 03 min

© V2 Records Benelux