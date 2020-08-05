What the World Needs Now Is Love

What the World Needs Now Is Love

Musique classique

2016

1.

What the World Needs Now Is Love (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

Comes Love (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

He Loves And She Loves (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

I've Got A Crush On You (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

My Heart Stood Still (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

People Will Say We're In Love (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

You've Got A Friend (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

Shall We Dance? (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

You're Looking At Me (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
11.

Polka Dots & Moonbeams (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
12.

It's Delovely (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

12 chansons

48 min

© Candid Productions Ltd.