What the World Needs Now Is Love
Musique classique
2016
1.
What the World Needs Now Is Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
Comes Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
He Loves And She Loves (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
I've Got A Crush On You (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
My Heart Stood Still (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
People Will Say We're In Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
You've Got A Friend (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
Shall We Dance? (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
You're Looking At Me (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
11.
Polka Dots & Moonbeams (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
12.
It's Delovely (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30