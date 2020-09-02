Wheels on the Bus

Musique pour enfants

2016

1.

The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

We're Going This Way, That Way (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Going to the Zoo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Row Row Row Your Boat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

I Went to Visit a Farm One Day (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Runaway Train (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Bananas in Pyjamas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Amarillo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Donkey Riding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Horsey, Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Walking in the Air (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

The Seaside (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Mrs Macaroni (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

You Can't Keep a Horse in a Lighthouse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Down in the Jungle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

The Animal Fair (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Old Macdonald Had a Farm (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

My Ship Sailed from China (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Winnie the Pooh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Underground, Overground, Wombling Free (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

25 chansons

53 min

© CRS Records