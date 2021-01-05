When I Call Your Name

Country

1989

1.

Never Alone (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
2.

Sight For Sore Eyes (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
3.

Oh Girl (You Know Where To Find Me) (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
4.

Oklahoma Swing (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
5.

When I Call Your Name (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
6.

Ridin' The Rodeo (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
7.

Never Knew Lonely (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
8.

We Won't Dance (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
9.

We Could Have Been (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
10.

Rita Ballou (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30

10 chansons

36 min

