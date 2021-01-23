When I Was Young - EP

Pop

2017

1.

Roots (Extrait)

0:30
2.

When I Was Young (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Turn My Heart to Stone (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Linking With You (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Bb (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Run Away (Extrait)

0:30

6 chansons

20 min

© Chess Club - RCA Victor